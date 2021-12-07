Luxury holiday shopping in Chicago’s Oak Street District

CHICAGO – Chicago’s prestigious Oak Street District is a premier destination for boutique shopping, exclusive brands, fine jewelry and fine dining.

During the holidays the district’s Oak Street Illuminations will add some extra flare to visitors’ luxury holiday shopping.

More than 40 trees and poles on Oak street between Michigan Avenue and Rush Street are decked out over 100,000 white lights. Shoppers will also be treated to festive music and special activities throughout the season, including carolers, special street vendors and Stan’s Donut food truck on Saturday, December 11th.

The festivitities will last through Saturday January 8th. For more information, visit Oak Street District.