Luis Medina talks Bears & Cubs on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s the beginning of one season of focus for Bleacher Nation as another gets ready to ramp up as September arrives.

With Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, the Bears now look ahead to their season opener against the Rams on September 12th at SoFi Stadium. Like the last two seasons, plenty of questions are lingering about the team as they look to find consistency on offense while getting their defense towards the top of the NFL again.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are finishing a forgettable second half of their 2021 season after finishing August with just seven victories. Most are looking ahead to 2022 and wondering what direction the team is heading under Jed Hoyer.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation joined Larry Hawley on WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the Bears and the Cubs this week, and you can watch their conversation in the video above.