Lucas Williamson’s strong senior year with Loyola included a career-best performance Wednesday

CHICAGO – He’s been there when the program reached it’s highest level in a half-century and had helped maintained a standard of strong play for the program in Rogers Park.

In his senior season, taking on a little more of the scoring load than before, Lucas Williamson continues to have a strong season for Loyola as they compete for a Missouri Valley Conference championship.

Another chapter was added to that on Wednesday night at Gentile Arena, when the Chicago native enjoyed a career night against in-state rival Illinois State.

Williamson scored 27 points – the most in his five seasons in his career – while also hitting six three-pointers in a 78-64 win that improves Loyola to 8-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. That keeps them in a tie with Drake for first place as they prepare to face Missouri State on Sunday in Springfield, MO.

This performance has been part of a strong season for Williamson, a former Whitney Young High School standout, as he plays as a graduate student. He’s averaging 13 points per game, over four points higher than his previous best average, while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from behind the three-point line.

Like his whole career at Loyola, Williamson’s defense continues to be strong as he’s averaging 1.2 steals per contest. His play on both sides of the floor has earned him a spot on the 10-person watch list for the Julius Erving Award for best small forward in Division I basketball.

Williamson was featured on this week’s “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that segment in the video above.