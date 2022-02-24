Loyola’s senior night win sets up regular season MVC title game Saturday

Aher Uguak goes up for a slam in Loyola’s win over Evansville at Gentile Arena on February 23rd.

CHICAGO – Perhaps in a perfect world, they would have gone into this game with a chance to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title or would have already had it in hand.

But a competitive conference season has produced a lot of ups but some downs for Loyola, making for a fight till the end of the championship.

The Ramblers did earn that shot to compete for an MVC title, however, on about as perfect of a senior night as you could have asked for at Gentile Arena.

Drew Valentine’s team made very quick work of Evansville in their final home game of the 2021-2022 season, racing to a 41-12 halftime lead en route to an 82-31 victory. The 51-point margin is the seventh-highest in MVC history as Loyola improves to 13-4 on the season.

The win puts the Ramblers in a tie for first in the conference with Northern Iowa, whom they’ll meet in their regular season finale on Saturday in Cedar Falls at 5 PM. The winner of that game takes The Valley title outright and will hold the number one seed for “Arch Madness” in St. Louis on Thursday, March 3rd.

Senior Aher Uguak led the way with 13 points while fellow senior Lucas Williamson wrapped up his fifth and final year of home games with 11 points. Keith Clemons, who was also playing in his final home game, finished with ten points on the evening.

The Ramblers made it a route by shooting just under 60 percent from the floor while holding the Aces to just 25 percent shooting on the evening. Evansville’s 31 points is the lowest scoring total for a team in MVC play since the advent of the shot clock in the 1985-1986 season.

It was the perfect ending to the home season for Loyola and the careers of a few seniors, but an ideal finish to the regular season is still a win away.