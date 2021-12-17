Loyola men’s basketball program cancels two games due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 10: Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) plays an air guitar after hitting a 3-pointer during a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Loyola (Il) Ramblers, December 10, 2021, at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Like a number of other programs across the country, Loyola is dealing with issues when it comes to COVID-19, and because of it, has been forced to call off a pair of games.

On Friday afternoon, due to COVID-19 results in the program, the Ramblers men’s basketball program announced that they’re canceling a pair of games scheduled for this week: A Sunday home contest against Norfolk State and Wednesday’s game at Davidson.

Neither of the games will be made up as Drew Valentine’s team now looks ahead to the start of their full Missouri Valley Conference play in the new year. Their next game is scheduled against Southern Illinois on January 2nd in Carbondale.

This marks the first cancelations of the season for the team that has started off the 2021-2022 campaign with a 9-2 record, including one conference game against Indiana State on December 1st at Gentile Arena. That was part of a five-game winning streak which the Ramblers had before this COVID-19 pause.

In the Chicago area, this is the second game this weekend that has been canceled, with the DePaul-Northwestern game scheduled for Saturday in Evanston being called off due to COVID-19 positive tests in the Blue Demons’ program.