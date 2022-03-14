Loyola basketball hopes to continue their Selection Sunday tradition in Rogers Park

CHICAGO – There’s nothing better for a college basketball team in early March than to gather together with fans to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.

That usually means that they’re headed to the “Big Dance,” the ultimate goal of any squad that takes the floor in the fall for practice prior to a college basketball season.

Loyola did so again on Sunday at Gentile Arena as their men’s basketball team was joined by fans, cheerleaders, school administration, and the band to watch the selection show. They already knew their name was about to be called, it was just a matter of when.

The good news for the Ramblers is that they didn’t have to wait terribly long to find out where they’re going for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

In the second set of brackets revealed, Loyola found out they are the tenth seed in the South Region and will face seventh-seeded Ohio State in Pittsburgh on Friday at 11:15 AM at PPG Paints Arena. The team and fans erupted with the Ramblers heard the name called, which is becoming a bit of a tradition for the team.

This marks the third time in the last five seasons that Loyola has made it to the NCAA Tournament, having also gone in 2018 and in 2021. They got there this season by winning their last Missouri Valley Conference tournament a week earlier as they locked up the automatic bid to the “Big Dance.”

It was a historic moment for Loyola since it represents just the second time the team has made it to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. The only other time was in the program’s heyday nearly 60 years ago, when they qualified in 1963 and 1964.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of a team, a part of a program that is trying to become a staple; that every year that this where we’re gonna be,” said senior guard Lucas Williamson of making back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

After this year, it will be the duty of Drew Valentine to make that happen on a consistent basis as he leads the program’s transition to the Atlantic 10 Conference. He made the switch from head coach Porter Moser a smooth one in his first season as Loyola has gone 25-7 with a farewell conference tournament title in The Valley.

It’s the fifth-straight year that Loyola has won 20 or more games, and Valentine’s well aware of what that means for the program.

“We’re one of seven teams in the country that has had five consecutive 20-win seasons. That’s a crazy stat. Think about that,” said Valentine. “When you get to talk about consistency and elevating and everything that we want to do here; I think this year was more of a validation on continuing that upward trend.”

Along with mid-March gatherings at Gentile Arena to watch the most important television show of the college basketball season.