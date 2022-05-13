CHICAGO — This downtown condo comes with a purple, gold, pink and zebra “wow” factor, and it’s for sale.

A recently listed 1,415 square foot condo at 1516 N. State Parkway features a large living room, separate formal dining room, kitchen, two full bathrooms, two full bedrooms, and plenty of personality.

Living Room 1 – Photo credit: @properties

Living Room 2 – Photo credit: @properties

Dining Room 1 – Photo credit: @properties

Dining Room 2 – Photo credit: @properties

2nd Bedroom 1 – Photo credit: @properties

2nd Bedroom 2 – Photo credit: @properties

Kitchen – Photo credit: @properties

Floor Plan – Photo credit: @properties

Adorned with bold colors and added textures, Pam Lynch, the listing realtor with @properties, describes the space as having wonderful hints of “Old Hollywood” and accents of the romantic Art Deco era. Purple and gold are the dominant colors throughout the main living space and second bathroom.

Hallway – Photo credit: @properties

Master Suite Entryway – Photo credit: @properties

Walk the gold runner, past the purple walls, and find yourself in the master suite where things transition to dark woods and, yes, zebra carpeting. Its ensuite bathroom pops with pink around its whirlpool tub, vanity table and marble countertops.

Master Bedroom 1 – Photo credit: @properties

Master Bedroom 2 – Photo credit: @properties

Master Bathroom – Photo credit: @properties

Master Bathroom – vanity table – Photo credit: @properties

Master Bathroom – tub – Photo credit: @properties

The realtor understands if this palette does fit your feng shui and has included a few photo-shopped examples of how the layout could look with a subtler style.

Living Room – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

Kitchen – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

Dining Room – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

Master Bath – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

Master Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

2nd Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors Photo credit: @properties

The condo is currently listed at $420,000, not including additional assessments and fees should the future buyer want a parking space or two.