Local rhythmic gymnasts going for gold in Tokyo

CHICAGO – The world’s best athletes are gathered in Tokyo for the summer Olympics right now. Among them are eight rhythmic gymnasts from Deerfield’s North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center.

The local athletes competing in individual events are from Libertyville, Orland Park, Wheeling, Northbrook, Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, and Barrington.

Individual qualifications are on August 6th and groups compete on August 7th.

This is the first time the U.S. has qualified the maximum number of rhythmic gymnasts to compete in the games.

The athletes spoke with WGN News Now about their journey and experience as they head into the games.