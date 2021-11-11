A Chicago native is a member of the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School. It’s one of the most demanding and competitive programs in the country. The U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School. Chicago native Rachel Annemiek Arkema is in the grueling program with hopes of ultimately becoming a naval aviator.
If the 2017 Lincoln Park High School graduate passes the 13 week program and graduates, she’ll be commissioned as an Ensign. The Navy’s Officer Candidate School develops approximately 16-hundred Navy Ensigns each year. Officer Candidate Arkema spoke with WGN News Now from boot camp in Rhode Island to tell us about how her training and her inspiration.
Local graduate competes in Navy’s grueling Officer Candidate School
