Living sustainably as things return to normal this summer

CHICAGO – With many of the restrictions here and around the country put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic being loosened this summer, many are starting to return to their normal lives.

Traveling to work and to other places either nearby or around the country means added stress on the environment, which wasn’t happening when much of the country was on lockdown.

How can people make sure they’re doing what they can to help as things return to normal?

Advocate Aurora Health sustainability manager Katie Wickman joined WGN News Now to discuss that with Chip Brewster and Christine Flores on Monday.

You can watch that segment in the video above.