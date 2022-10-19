(AP) — Two weeks after rocketing into orbit, the first Native American woman in space discussed her heritage, her mission, and her push for diversity on and off Mother Earth.

NASA astronaut and Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, addressed all this and more from the International Space Station.

The live interview with The Associated Press, which collected questions from members and tribal news outlets across the U.S., was sent out by NASA and livestreamed within this story. It’s playback will be available shortly.