CHICAGO — WGN meteorologist Alyssa Donovan and WGN News Now host Chip Brewster are bringing you up to the minute information as the winter storm moves through Chicago. Have a question? Use the form below and they will try to provide an answer during the livestream.

1:00 p.m.

Our hosted livestream is underway. We are taking your questions about current weather predictions.

12:40 p.m.

Currently showing live radar. Hosted livestream and live blog set to begin at 1 p.m.