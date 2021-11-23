Little Tikes rolls out kids version of Peloton bike

Little Tikes has introduced the Pelican. It’s a stationary exercise bike for kids aged three to seven. It even has a screen attached for viewing videos. The company says the bikes are made for kids to be riding along with the adults at home. However, child development experts who spoke to CNN Business aren’t happy with this product. They say kids should be on real bikes, outside exploring their neighborhoods. Little Tikes responded and said this product isn’t meant to replace kids’ outdoor bikes, just an addition to have in the home. They sell for about $140-$150.

