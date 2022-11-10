CHICAGO – Veterans and active-duty service members will receive extra gratitude for their service this Veterans Day.

Several restaurants and fast food chains across the nation, including Chicagoland, are offering discounts and/or freebies in honor of Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11.

Most offers require a military ID or DD-214 as proof of service and are limited to Friday.

A list of the available Veterans Day deals for this year is listed below:

Applebee’s:

Free entree from a special menu. Dishes include:

Classic bacon cheeseburger

Chicken tenders platter

Fiesta lime chicken

Oriental chicken salad

6 oz. top sirloin

Double crunch shrimp

Three-cheese chicken penne

Bar Louie:

Free Craft Burger of their choice for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Free boneless wings and fries

Bonefish Grill:

Free order Bang Bang Shrimp to all veterans, service members, and first responders

Chili’s:

Free entrée from a select menu. Dine-in only

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Cracker Barrel:

Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake with any purchase

Dunkin Donuts:

Free doughnut of their choice

Denny’s:

Free grand slams from 5 a.m. to noon

Einstein Bros. Bagels:

Free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase

Famous Dave’s:

Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich & fries

Starbucks:

Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee – one per military service member and military spouse at participating stores

Hard Rock Cafe:

Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger

Hooters:

Free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage

IHOP:

Free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies:

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase

Jet’s Pizza:

Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID

Krispy Kreme:

Free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee

Little Caesars:

Free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden:

Free entrée from their Veterans Day menu. Dishes include:

Never-ending soup

Cheese ravioli

Salad and breadsticks

Spaghetti and meatballs

Fettuccini alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana

Outback Steakhouse:

Free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink

MOD Pizza:

Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free

Red Lobster:

Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Robin:

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries

Smashburger:

Free burger or sandwich with valid military ID for participating locations: Chicago, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg, Orland Park and Naperville

TGI Fridays:

Free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations

Wendy’s:

Free breakfast combo participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle:

Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant