CHICAGO – Veterans and active-duty service members will receive extra gratitude for their service this Veterans Day.
Several restaurants and fast food chains across the nation, including Chicagoland, are offering discounts and/or freebies in honor of Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11.
Most offers require a military ID or DD-214 as proof of service and are limited to Friday.
A list of the available Veterans Day deals for this year is listed below:
Free entree from a special menu. Dishes include:
- Classic bacon cheeseburger
- Chicken tenders platter
- Fiesta lime chicken
- Oriental chicken salad
- 6 oz. top sirloin
- Double crunch shrimp
- Three-cheese chicken penne
Free Craft Burger of their choice for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only
Free boneless wings and fries
Free order Bang Bang Shrimp to all veterans, service members, and first responders
Free entrée from a select menu. Dine-in only
- Soup & Salad
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
- Oldtimer with Cheese
- Boneless Wings (6 count)
Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake with any purchase
Free doughnut of their choice
Free grand slams from 5 a.m. to noon
Free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase
Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich & fries
Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee – one per military service member and military spouse at participating stores
Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger
Free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage
IHOP:
Free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase
Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID
Free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee
Free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free entrée from their Veterans Day menu. Dishes include:
- Never-ending soup
- Cheese ravioli
- Salad and breadsticks
- Spaghetti and meatballs
- Fettuccini alfredo
- Chicken Parmigiana
Free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink
Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free
Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries
Free burger or sandwich with valid military ID for participating locations: Chicago, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg, Orland Park and Naperville
TGI Fridays:
Free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations
Wendy’s:
Free breakfast combo participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant