Lingerie maker selling lace underwear for men

CHICAGO – Ladies may not be the only ones wearing lace this Valentine’s Day.

Japanese lingerie maker, Wacoal, is now selling lace underwear for men!

It’s called the Lace Boxer and it’s pretty much what you’re thinking – boxer briefs made with lace.

The lace undies come in seven different colors. The lace design is floral with a geometric motif and images of leaves.

The company says the breathability of the lace helps increase airflow. It adds that the molded front section also makes the boxers comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

The Lace Boxer sells for nearly $35 a pair on Amazon.