CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to join community leaders to discuss the city’s investments in reproductive health, according to a press release from her office.

The event is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. from City Hall.

This comes one week after a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States showed the justices were considering a ruling which would overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal protection for women to get an abortion.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 1 p.m.