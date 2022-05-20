CHICAGO — Following a shooting on the Near North Side, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown will join other city leaders to provide an update on public safety, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The press conference also comes after new restrictions on minors and security procedures were put in place at Millennium Park. Those measures were in reaction to a deadly shooting in the park Saturday.

Lightfoot has also proposed changing the city’s current curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., a measure which passed out of the city council’s public safety committee Friday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. from Legler Regional Library in West Garfield Park.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.