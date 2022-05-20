CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to take part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This will be the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting.

The apartment building is designed to offer high-quality affordable rental housing in the heart of Logan Square, according to the Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation website. The site was previously an underutilized city-owned parking lot. Now it will be home to 100 units of varying sizes, 4,300 feet of commercial space facing Kedzie Ave., and a community room.

The mayor is expected to give remarks on the new development at a 9:30 a.m. event. While a Q&A is not scheduled, she may provide some commentary on the Thursday night shooting.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.