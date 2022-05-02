CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a grant award through the city’s Recovery Plan Community Development program.

The program is designed to assist business owners with building costs such as storefront upgrades, construction, or renovation.

The deadline for the first round of grant applications was January 31, 2022 while a second round deadline was March 10, 2022.

Funding for 26 projects were announced across nearly two dozen city neighborhoods, totaling more than $33.5 million in investment. The projects were chosen from approximately 600 grant applications submitted with individual grants ranging from $42,000 to $7.25 million.

This is just the first round of grant awards and includes:

26th Street Sugar Shack, 630 W. 26th St., Bridgeport

5 Rabbit Cervecería, 1901 S. Sangamon St., Lower West Side

Austin Harvest, 423 N. Laramie Ave., Austin

Back of the Yards Algae Sciences Food Facility, 1400 W. 46th St., New City

Blue Tin Productions, 3055 W. 63rd St., Chicago Lawn

Bronzeville Sustainable Commercial Center, 4131 S. State St., Grand Boulevard

Carnitas Uruapan, 3801 W. 26th St., South Lawndale

Chico’s Oven, 3023 E. 83rd St., South Chicago

Emmett Street Market, 2914 N. Emmett St., Logan Square

Esperanza Health, 4720 S. California Ave., Brighton Park

Friend Health, 700 E. 63rd St., Woodlawn

Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Loop

Humboldt Park Health, 2933 W. Division St., West Town

Jeffery Java & Old-Fashioned Donuts, 7104 S. Jeffery Blvd., South Shore

Lindo Michoacan, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park

Magnífico Coffee Roasters, 3063 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale

Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., Kenwood

Overton Center, 221 E. 49th St., Grand Boulevard

PODER Learning Center, 3357 W. 55th St., Gage Park

Soul City Kitchen, 5021 S. Wabash Ave., Grand Boulevard

Soul Veg City, 1536 E. 75th St., South Shore

Sputnik Coffee, 4743 S. Talman Ave., Brighton Park

The Revival, 906 S. Wabash Ave., Loop

Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation (West Side Health Authority), 5500 W. Madison St., Austin

World Leaders Learning Youth Development, 5906 W. North Ave., Austin

Yu & Associates Collaborative, 3121 N. Halsted St., Lake View

According to a release from the mayor’s office, selections were based on business readiness, viability, location, design, neighborhood needs, community impact, and other factors. The final design and scope of each project will be finalized in the months ahead with construction expected to be completed in the subsequent 18 to 24 months.