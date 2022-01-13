Light up Campbell’s new soup scented candles

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Campbell’s soup company has a new way for you to enjoy two of their soups, and you don’t have to turn on a microwave or even walk into a kitchen.

Campbell’s has partnered with CAMP, the family experience company, by releasing two limited edition scented candles: Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese and Chicken Noodle Soup, paired with a ‘Winter Warmup Guide.’

The accompanying guide features a range of activities for parents and kids to do together, including arts & crafts, family-friendly recipes, and games. The company says it’ll help transform any home into a winter wonderland and inspire imagination.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn, and gooey grilled cheese, while Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature ‘Snowbuddy’ keepsake will be revealed as a memento for families to cherish their newly made winter memories.

“No matter where you live, the magic of winter sparks fond memories and inspires new moments of joy,” said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell’s Meals & Beverages. “After spending last winter season preserving snow days, Campbell‘s is excited to continue our mission of creating family moments and memories for all through our partnership with CAMP. Pairing the aromas of Campbell‘s soup-scented candles with the Winter Warmup Guide is the perfect recipe for a day of wintry fun!”

The candles are now available online or at CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut.

The candles tap into the familiar design of Campbell‘s limited-time-only, stackable snowman soup cans, which made their debut in 2020 and were inspired by the brand’s snowman commercial, “Snowbuddy.” Campbell‘s Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup cans feature the fun snowman artwork and are available at retailers nationwide.

The candles will be available to purchase for $24.00 each while supplies last, with 10% of net proceeds from total candle sales helping benefit Feeding America.