Leigh Steinberg talks Super Bowl LVI & Bears on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – For decades he’s seen the world of professional sports, especially the National Football Leagues, in ways which many never will.

Leigh Steinberg has represented and continues to represent a number of athletes in football and has a pulse for what is going on in the game. That’s especially true this week, when the Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for Super Bowl LVI this week after a three-decade absence.

But the famous agent also has his eyes on what’s going on with the Bears, especially since he represents running back Khalil Herbert, who just completed his first season in Chicago. Steinberg is also very familiar with new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, since he got to know him through his client Patrick Mahomes. Remember, Poles was the director of college scouting and then the executive director of player personnel with the Chiefs as the quarterback rose to stardom the past few years.

Steinberg discussed that along with the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights, the attitude of the nation to the current state of the Bears, along with the league’s continued quest for more diversity in coaching this week on WGN News Now Sports Talk.

Along with those topics on the NFL, Steinberg also discussed the impact of NIL on college athletics and how that could shape athletics on a number of levels moving forward.

You can watch Leigh's full conversation with Larry Hawley on a number of these topics in the video above.