Learn more about the 2021 ‘Empowering Girls for Life’ virtual event

CHICAGO – The event is entering a fourth year but it’s being staged for a second-straight year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the goal of the “Empowering Girls for Life” event remains the same in 2021: To empower girls and young women in the sports and professional world.

This year’s event will take place virtually on Sunday, September 12th and will remain online for two weeks for those who wish to check it out online. Guest speakers for the event include olympian and broadcaster Jessica Mendoza, broadcaster and Paralympian Victoria Arlen, US Water Polo team member Ashleigh Johnson, and host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab” on Netflix Emily Calandrelli.

Event founder Bill Conroy took some time to discuss the event with WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley this week, and you can watch his interview in the video above.

To learn more about the “Empowering Girls For Life” event or to register for it, click here.