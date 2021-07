CHICAGO – This Friday, July 23rd, Chicagoans are invited to a Latino Healthy Brain Summit hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

It is a virtual event that’s completely free and filled with information from experts, impacted families and local resources.

WGN News Now spoke with Dr. David Marquez, professor at UIC and the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

