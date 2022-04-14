CHICAGO – A new segment is coming to WGN News Now to help fans get caught up on sports for the day after a little bit to eat.

“Late Lunch Lineup” will take a look at what’s happened, what’s happening, and what’s going to happen in Chicago sports on a particular day.

On Thursday, it’s all about Pat Foley, who will call his final game with the team on Thursday night against the Sharks with Eddie Olczyk at the United Center.

Hear from Jonathan Toews on why Foley means so much to the team in this edition of the “Late Lunch Lineup.”

We also talk about the White Sox best first five game start to the season since 2005, the Cubs’ upcoming series with the Rockies, and give fans something to “Chomp On” about team attendance this past season.

Larry Hawley has it all in this first edition of the “Late Lunch Lineup” in the video above.