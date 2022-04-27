CHICAGO – It’s another Bulls’ playoff game day, but will it be their last one?

That’s a distinct possibility with both Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso out for Game 5 as they each remain in their own NBA protocol and enter the contest with the Bucks in Milwaukee down 3-1.

That is the lead of this “Late Afternoon Lineup” from WGN News Now this Wednesday, April 27, 2022 on a busy day for sports in Chicago.

As the Bulls play potentially their final game of the 2021-2022 season, the Blackhawks for sure will take part in their last home game at the United Center in this campaign as they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 PM.

The White Sox finally snapped their eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field this afternoon, while the Cubs are looking to snap a two-game losing streak tonight against the Braves at Truist Park.

Ryan Poles is getting his team front office team ready for the NFL Draft while also dispelling the notion that the Bears are “rebuilding.”

Larry Hawley has all of that in this edition of the “Late Afternoon Lineup” which you can see in the video above.