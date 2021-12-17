Last Minute Gift Guide for the Christmas crunch!

CHICAGO – The Christmas crunch is on!

The big day is a week away and if you haven’t finished, or even started your Christmas shopping, things are about to get real! As in real serious! Real stressful! And maybe even real disappointing.

But don’t worry. Help is on the way.

Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, have put together a Last Minute Gift Guide to help you out. They share a variety of gift-giving ideas with WGN News Now including, games, ornaments, chocolates, shoes, and toys.

See the video above.