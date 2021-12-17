Last Minute Gift Guide for the Christmas crunch!

WGN News Now

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – The Christmas crunch is on!

The big day is a week away and if you haven’t finished, or even started your Christmas shopping, things are about to get real! As in real serious! Real stressful! And maybe even real disappointing.

But don’t worry. Help is on the way.

Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, have put together a Last Minute Gift Guide to help you out. They share a variety of gift-giving ideas with WGN News Now including, games, ornaments, chocolates, shoes, and toys.

See the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News