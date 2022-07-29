CHICAGO – All year long, fans have been waiting for the team to have a breakout stretch that would finally put them into first place in the American League Central and in a good position to make it to their third-straight postseason.

Yet it’s almost the end of July, and it’s still yet to happen for the White Sox.

Their two-game series against the Rockies was emblematic of just that, as the team went over .500 with a victory at Coors Field then coughed up a late lead on Wednesday to finish with a split.

Fittingly, the team now sits at .500 on the year at 49-49, still trailing both the Twins and the Guardians in the AL Central that many expected them to win easily in 2022. So what is it that’s kept them from being able to breakthrough over the first four months of the season?

It’s a question that has a few answers, and LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune offered up a few of his thoughts on that in his latest appearance on WGN News Now Sports Talk this week. Along with the team’s up-and-down performance, the beat writer discussed what the team might do at the trade deadline to bolster the roster for a playoff run.

He also discussed a few things that have gone well for the club so far, including the rise of Dylan Cease to be the White Sox ace in the 2022 season.

You can watch LaMond’s entire discussion on WGN News Now Sports Talk with Larry Hawley in the video above.