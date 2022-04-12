CHICAGO – In the course of their opening series in Detroit, the team has already gone through some emotional moments on a number of levels.

Before it started, they lost third baseman Yoan Moncada due to injury for three weeks, then on Opening Day watched starter Lucas Giolito leave early due to an abdominal injury that likely will land him on the IL. They dropped leads in the eighth and ninth inning of that game in a walk-off 5-4 loss to the Tigers in Detroit.

AJ Pollock was then injured the next day, but the team got a great performance from Dylan Cease to get their first win of 2022. On Sunday, the bats took over to get them an opening series win at Comerica Park.

Take a breath, there is still 159 games to go for a team that’s still heavily favored to win the American League Central division title for a second-straight year.

LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune covered the entire opening series in Detroit along with spring training and joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the team ahead of the home opener on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He talked about the impact of more injuries, what possible moves could be made by general manager Rick Hahn, along with the job that manager Tony La Russa has done since making his return to Major League Baseball.

You can watch LaMond’s entire conversation on the White Sox with Larry Hawley by clicking on the link above.