La Grange ready to serve up Restaurant Week!

19 family-owned restaurants will take food lovers on a diverse culinary adventure

LA GRANGE, IL – Foodies rejoice!

Restaurant Week is on the menu in suburban La Grange.

The ten day event kicks off Friday Feb. 25 and runs through Sunday Mar. 6.

Food lovers will go on diverse culinary adventures and experience tastes from different countries when they visit one of 19 participating restaurants.



The restaurant lineup includes Italian, Japanese, Latin, Indian, contemporary American, and classic steakhouse for starters.

All of the restaurants are family-owned and all offer multi-course, value priced menus of $20, $30, $40 and up with signature items.

Most of the menus are available for dine in or carry-out.

January and February are typically slow months for restaurants following a strong holiday season.

Now add the pandemic with its government mandates, supply chain issues, staffing issues, and restrictions, and it’s been a tough time for many in the restaurant industry.

Nancy Cummings, Director of the La Grange Business Association, spoke to WGN News Now and said “restaurant owners have been struggling to put food on their tables at home while they work hard to put food on yours”.

She encourages people to stop in La Grange during Restaurant Week and to visit and support local restaurants even after Restaurant Week has ended.