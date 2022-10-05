CHICAGO – It’s a time when one team is starting get their season going, another is in the first quarter of it, while another is coming to the end of a rough season.

That’s the case for the Bulls, Bears, and then the White Sox as October begins, with each team dealing with their own situation in building up a championship team.

The Bulls have kept the core of their team together in hopes of building continuity to compete for a title that has eluded the franchise for 25 years. It will be difficult to do that at the start with point guard Lonzo Ball out a bit after left knee surgery.

As for the Bears, they are just beginning to restructure their team under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. There will be many ups and downs when it comes to that task, as has been seen in the first four games of the season.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are currently in a bit of limbo after a disappointing 2022 season in the team’s “championship window.” Tony La Russa is out as manager due to health problems and now the challenge for Rick Hahn is to find a new leader for the club while also deciding how to reshape the roster.

Kyle Means of WARR Media and NBC Sports Chicago discussed all three teams during his appearance on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now as he gave his opinions on the future of the Bears, Bulls, and White Sox.

You can watch Kyle’s entire discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.