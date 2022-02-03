Kofi Cockburn shines as Illinois beat Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead

Kofi Cockburn goes up for a slam in Illinois’ 80-67 win over Wisconsin at the State Farm Center on February 2, 2022. (Courtesy: University of Illinois Athletics)

CHAMPAIGN – There were two things that were proved about the home team at the State Farm Center in Champaign on a wintry Wednesday evening.

First, Illinois is going to be in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season championship once again, proving so over a strong 40 minutes against one of their biggest competitors for that crown. The second has to do with the Illini’s center, who is continuing to show that he’s one of the best players in college basketball this season.

Could he end up winning National Player of the Year? Wednesday certainly showed he’s got that kind of ability.

Kofi Cockburn delivered what some might argue was his best performance against 11th-ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday in Champaign, scoring 37 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in an 80-67 Illinois victory. That triumph over the Badgers broke a three-way tie at the top of the Big Ten Standings, as the Illini now hold a half-game lead over Michigan State with a 9-2 conference record.

Cockburn had little trouble getting going offensively as he was comfortable in the paint, hitting 16-of-19 shots from the floor. In the final 3:50 of the contest, the center helped Illinois finally pull away from the Badgers, scoring seven of his team’s last seven points of the evening.

That included a dunk with 53 seconds to go that sent the State Farm Center into a frenzy as the Illini climbed back into the lead in the Big Ten.

The 37 points Cockburn scored is only one point off his career-high of 38 set earlier in the season against UT Rio Grande Valley in Champaign. The junior is now averaging 22.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest and has had a double-double in nine of Illinois’ 11 Big Ten contests.

Efforts like that will be needed if the Illini want to be at the top of the Big Ten once the season ends as Cockburn continues to show that he’s one of the best players in the country.