Hershey’s has unveiled a king-sized candy bar guaranteed to be a hit with some trick-or treaters this year.
But you can’t eat it. Instead you wear it. It’s a Kit Kat costume for four people that actually breaks apart like the real chocolate bar. Each person gets to be a wafer which stand seven feet tall. You can even cover yourselves with a magnetic wraper. The costume isn’t available in stores. Hershey is giving one away as part of a sweepstakes.
King-sized Kit Kat Halloween Costume
