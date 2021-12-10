KFC’s Fire Log Returns for 2021 Holidays

Lover’s of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s 11 herbs and spices can fill their homes with the scent of the famed chicken recipe by simply throwing a log on the fire. KFC’s “11 Herbs and Spices Fire Log” makes its 2021 return to Walmart.

The product description includes, “Now with an even crispier scent, the limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your home with the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken.”

What’s more, the purchase of this year’s log includes entry into a three-day, two-night Kentucky-style getaway. Find some photos of the cabin stay in the video above!

