CHICAGO – The NFL season is just about a quarter of the way through and there are still plenty of questions about the Bears as they continue in 2022.

From the passing game to the line, there are many things on offense that still need to be ironed out and figured out with the team. While the defense has featured a few standout performances, their issues against the run are concerning.

All of those have been a part of a 2-2 start to the season as the team now heads toward their fifth game of the year against the Vikings on Sunday.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio joined “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss what he’s seen out of the team so far along with what to see on Sunday in Minnesota.

You can watch his full discussion in the video above.