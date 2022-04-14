CHICAGO – For the first time in five years, it’s April and the Bulls are able to talk about playoff basketball.

That’s because the team was able to put together their best regular season in seven years and earn the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite a 46-36 finish, many aren’t too high on the Bulls’ chances as they get ready to face the defending NBA champion Bucks in the first round.

They not only struggled against Milwaukee but also against the elite teams in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season, especially late in the year. That’s why the Bulls, who were tied for first in the East at the All-Star Break, now have an uphill battle to advance in the playoffs.

Kenny McReynolds, the sports director of WCIU, appeared on this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he’s seen out of the team this season and his expectations for the postseason. He also gave his opinion on what the Bulls still need in order to make that next jump to the NBA’s elite.

A native of the south side, Kenny also took some time to discuss the White Sox as they look to take the next step in their progression in 2022 after an American League Central division championship last season. He talked about what he believes the roster as presently constructed is capable of over the next six months along with the contributions of veteran manager Tony La Russa to the club in his second stint with the team.

You can watch Kenny’s full discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.