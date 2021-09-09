Kenneth Davis talks Bears on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Just like every summer, there has been a countdown for Bears fans to the beginning of September.

That’s when the team opens up their 17-game 2021 season, doing so on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium at 7:20 PM.

At that time, a number of questions about Matt Nagy’s team and the coach himself will be answered over the course of four months. When might Justin Fields take over as the starter? Will Jason Peters be the team’s full-time solution at left tackle in 2021? Can the defense return to its glory days of three years ago under Sean Desai?

Kenneth Davis of the “Under Center” podcast on NBC Sports Chicago joined WGN New Now Sports Talk on Thursday to discuss those topics and more with Larry Hawley.

You can watch his full discussion on the Bears in the video above.