CHICAGO — More than 1,300 people will be honored today for their near daily commitment to keeping kids safe as they walk to and from school.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, and CPD Superintendent David Brown will be among the local leaders celebrating the CPS Safe Passage program at the annual end-of-year rally which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

During the school year, Safe Passage workers stand along routes to 163 schools to help kids walk with confidence and a sense of security. At past rallies leaders have touted the program’s positive impact, citing statistics which show a decrease in crime and an increase in school attendance.

Safe Passages was first launched in 2009 and served 35 schools. Its largest expansion came in 2013 following the closure of more than 50 schools.

Workers commit to five hours per day, five days a week, to help keep approximately 100,000 students safe throughout the school year.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.