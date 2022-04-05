NEW ORLEANS – Their rally was not only good enough to deliver the program’s fourth national championship in school history, but it was also a record for the famed national championship game.

In process of making that rally, Kansas also brought more attention back to a historic Division I men’s basketball champion in Rogers Park.

Kansas is the national champion after completing the biggest comeback in National Title Game history. Down 16, the Jayhawks capture the title, beating out the 1963 Loyola (15 points) team for biggest overall comeback in a championship game. — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 5, 2022

The Jayhawks rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat North Carolina 72-69 at Caesars Superdome on Monday evening, which is the largest overcome to win in championship game history. That bests the record that was set by the 1963 Loyola men’s basketball team in their first, and so far only, national championship game against Cincinnati.

In the opening minutes of the second half of the game at Freedom Hall in Louisville on March 23, 1963, the Bearcats lead the Ramblers 45-30 and were poised to run away with the contest. But Loyola didn’t let that happen as the finished regulation on a 24-9 run to force overtime.

In the closing moments of the extra session, Vic Rouse’s buzzer-beating put-back hoop gave the Ramblers a 60-58 victory for their first national championship. It’s still the only one captured in men’s basketball by a Division I program in the State of Illinois.

After Loyola’s run to the 2018 Final Four, the 1963 team has gotten renewed attention nationally for its efforts in integrating college basketball. It was even the subject of a documentary called “The Loyola Project,” which was voiced by Ramblers’ guard and Chicago native Lucas Williamson.

While that record for a championship comeback is gone, the 1963 Loyola team still has one “March Madness” record: Margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game. To start their run to the title, the Ramblers beat Tennessee Tech 111-42 – which is still the largest margin of victory in the tourney’s history (69 points).