CHICAGO – Even though the Bears have lost two of their last three games, there is more optimism about the team’s future than at any time in 2022.

That has a lot to do with their offensive improvements over the last three weeks, especially when it comes to quarterback Justin Fields. His record-breaking performance against the Dolphins last week has fans brimming with hope for the future, something that usually doesn’t happen with a Bears’ signal caller.

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic talked about that along with other topics on the Bears on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” along with “The 9-Yard LIne” on WGN News Now.

She also discussed a few storylines around the NFL this week along with her story on concussions for The Athletic, which you can read here.

