Kalyn Kahler previews Bears-Browns on WGN News Now Sports Talk

Justin Fields will be the Bears’ starting quarterback on Sunday as the Bears play their third game of the 2021 season against the Browns in Cleveland. It’s the first chance that the first round pick will get to showcase his talents to start the game as Andy Dalton continues to deal with a knee injury.

What will Fields be able to show against a strong Browns’ team? What kind of plan will Matt Nagy draw up to make him effective in his first start? Can the Bears’ defense back him up with another turnover and sack-filled performance like in Week 2?

Kalyn Kahler of Defector Media answered those questions on this week’s edition of “WGN News Now Spots Talk,” which was also featured on “The 9-Yard Line” program. See her discussion on the Bears-Browns game with Larry Hawley in the video above.