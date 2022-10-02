CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, the Bears are facing a team that is very similar to them when it comes to their situation as a franchise.

The Giants are also starting out a new era under a new front office and a new head coach, trying to turn around what has been a struggling team on the field. Just like the Bears, New York is 2-1 after the first three games of the season, showing both good and bad in the early going.

That was the same situation last week when the Bears knocked off the Texans, who are being led by first year head coach Lovie Smith. Both games offer the chance for Matt Eberflus’ team to get off to a quick start to the 2022 season and perhaps build a little confidence.

At the same time, everything is new, and there have been growing pains for the team, which will likely continue from now until January.

Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN Sports have covered all the ups and downs through the first three weeks of the 2022 season and she joined “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” to discuss the team this week.

She discussed a number of topics on the team from their struggling passing game to the strong rushing attack, the improvement of Eddie Jackson and the steady play of Roquan Smith despite a hip injury.

