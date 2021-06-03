Justin Fields may have a mentor in his QB room: Andy Dalton

LAKE FOREST – From the moment he was drafted, a new energy came over the Bears franchise and their fanbase.

That’s just how good Justin Fields was at Ohio State and how much people believe that he can finally be the franchise quarterback that the team has been look for over the last few decades.

Yet starting out, there will be a quarterback ahead of the rookie in the depth chart: Veteran signalcaller Andy Dalton. While he said this week that he’s focused on learning the offense and securing his position as the starter, he wants to do what he can to pass on his knowledge from a decade in the league to Fields in 2021.

This story was featured on WGN News Now and you can watch that in the video above.