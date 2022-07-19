CHICAGO – Back in the last decade, seeing perhaps the most famous trophy in all of sports around the Chicagoland area was something fans got a little used to.

The Blackhawks’ championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015 meant that the Stanley Cup would be seen around time quite often. It would turn up in the city at different functions or if a member of the team had their particular day with “Lord Stanley.”

But with the team now in a major rebuild on and off the ice, the chances of a Stanley Cup returning to Chicago anytime soon because of the Blackhawks seems unlikely. Yet those in Northbrook got this chance last week thanks to a native of that city who won a championship.

JT Compher, who played his youth hockey in and around the northern suburbs and went to Glenbrook North High School, won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche back in June. He got to have his day with the trophy, and he decided to share it with those in Northbrook.

The center was a part of a ceremony at the city’s sports complex that was attended by family, friends, and well-wishers from Northbrook. Compher was lauded for his accomplishment, the first of his six-year career, and then fans got the chance to take their picture with him along with the Stanley Cup.

Originally a second round selection of the Sabres in 2013, Compher attended the University of Michigan and his rights were traded to the Avalanche in 2015. Making his debut in 2017, the center has played six years in Colorado, scoring 71 goals and 71 assists in 341 regular season games.

In the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, he had five goals and three assists in 20 postseason games.

It’s been a big year for the Compher family on the ice since Jesse Compher took home a silver medal as a member of the United States women’s Olympic hockey team in Beijing this winter.

Larry Hawley selected the return of “Lord Stanley” to the Chicago area in this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now. You can watch it in the video above.