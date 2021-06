Seven years ago award winning journalist Richard Lui stepped back from his on camera role at MSNBC to take care of his elderly father. He joined millions of people across the U.S. who are caregivers in their families.

Richard learned valuable lessons about being the family caregiver and the importance of caring for other people.

He shares his story plus the hidden lessons he learned from his father in his new book “Enough About Me, the Unexpected Power of Selflessness”.