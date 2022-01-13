Joshua M. Hicks talks Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s been as close to a dream start as any Bulls’ fan could have imagined when the team’s front office put together a new-look roster this offseason.

It’s mid-January and the team is in first place in the Eastern Conference, giving a success-starved fan base something to cheer about for the first time since the Derrick Rose era. While Wednesday night’s blowout loss to the Nets dampened a bit of the enthusiasm on Thursday, the team is still in great position to make a playoff push.

Joshua M. Hicks writes about the team for WARR media and he joined WGN News Now Sports Talk on Thursday to discuss what he’s seen out of the team. He talked about the chemistry the team has built quickly with the new roster, DeMar DeRozan’s All-Star type play, along with other angles on the group.

Hicks also discussed DePaul men’s and women’s basketball, which he also covers along with the NBA.

You can watch Joshua’s full discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.