CHICAGO – If it doesn’t feel like a lot has changed for the Bulls, you’d probably be right.

The team very much looks the same as it did last spring when the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Bucks in the first round. Lonzo Ball is still out, rehabbing after another surgery on his left knee in September.

Zach LaVine is still taking care of his own left knee that he had surgery on in May and will miss the Bulls’ season opener Wednesday against the Heat in Miami.

Once they get back, the key is whether the team is going to be able to truly grow as a core and take the Bulls to another level. They’ll try to do so in an Eastern Conference where a number of teams made significant improvements over the offseason.

