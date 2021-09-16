Josh Nelson discusses the White Sox on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The “Magic Number” continues to dwindle by the day as the White Sox approach their first American League Central Division championship since 2008.

Many of the questions now are no longer about the regular season but rather the approaching postseason, where the team looks likely to meet the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

What might that rotation look like come October? Can Craig Kimbrel get back on track? Is the White Sox lineup strong ready to provide the power needed to bring the club a championship?

Josh Nelson of Sox Machine discussed these topics and more during his discussion on WGN News Now Sports Talk with Larry Hawley this week. You can watch his full conversation in the video above.