CHICAGO – One of the more surprising events to hit the Windy City sports scene in a number of years was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

NASCAR will make its return to Chicago in July of 2023 but will not do so on an oval, but rather taking to the streets of downtown for a most unique race. It’s the first of its kind for the city as the Cup series holds its first race in the Chicago area since 2019.

It introduces a new event to a robust sports scene that’s already full of unique events, with IMSA sportscars taking to the streets on July 1st of next year with the best of NASCAR getting their shot at the proposed 2.2-mile course the next day.

How will NASCAR embrace this unique event? How will sports fans in Chicago react, and can this event be here for the long haul?

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the first reporter to break the news of the city’s street course race, joined WGN News Now Sports Talk this week to discuss a number of topics on the upcoming event. He discussed what the reaction around NASCAR has been to this unique event and a return to Chicago, where the sport first held events in the 1950s.

What about Chicagoland Speedway, and could events be brought back to the track that hosted events for nearly 20 years? Jordan addressed that while also talking about the 2022 NASCAR Cup series in general and the closest stop for the drivers to Chicago this year – the Indianapolis road course later in the month.

Jordan talked about all of that with Larry Hawley, and you can watch that in the video above.