Jordan Bernfield talks college basketball & MLB lockout on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – All of the work by teams since the late fall has been building up to this month, and it’s safe to say there’s plenty of “madness” ready to start in March.

That’s because this year’s NCAA Tournament on the men’s side features no clear-cut favorite as the Top Ten in the rankings has remained in flux for most of the year. Perhaps that opens the door for Illinois to make a run at their first-ever national championship or another long stay in the “Big Dance.”

Either way, both teams are guaranteed to go dancing and will hit the road to begin their quest to reach New Orleans and the Final Four in about a week.

At least college basketball fans will have a chance to watch their sport in action over the next few weeks, which is something that die-hard baseball fans won’t be able to say. On Wednesday afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled two more regular season series after owners and players couldn’t reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

On this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk, we had someone who could discuss both on the program: ESPN college basketball play-by-play announcer and WGN Radio host/reporter Jordan Bernfield. He talked about what Loyola might be able to do in their third NCAA Tournament appearance in five years, Illinois’ shot for a championship, along with the impact of the continued MLB lockout.

You can watch his full interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.