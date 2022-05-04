JOLIET, Ill. — The Joliet Gateway Center, the city’s new multimodal transportation campus, is getting a second ribbon cutting, this time with the U.S. Secretary of Transportation for its most recently complete phase.

When the Joliet Union Station was decommissioned in 2014, work was underway to develop the Joliet Gateway Center. First opened April 2018, the Gateway Center only serviced Amtrak and Metra lines until December 2021 when bus service began operations.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be joined by Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bill Foster at the Joliet transportation center to conduct another ribbon cutting as the building for its bus service opens to the public. The event is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story.